Falcons fly to first victory

PALMDALE — The Palmdale girls flag football team was already excited to play its first ever game on Wednesday night.
But when senior Gwen Shelton scored the first touchdown for the Falcons early in the first half, the sideline and the sizable Palmdale crowd erupted at Palmdale High School.
The celebration continued after the game, as the Falcons scored their first victory in their season debut in their inaugural season, beating visiting Westminster 18-0.
“I feel amazing,” Shelton said. “We’ve been working very, very hard, so I think we did very good for our first game. Very excited.”
The Falcons showed opening-game jitters at times, but they also didn’t take long to show their dominance, on both sides of the ball.
Westminster had possession to start the game, there are two 20-minutes halves, but the Palmdale defense held firm and forced the ball over on downs. There is no punting or kicking in flag football, one of many rules that set it apart from varsity boys football.
Palmdale capitalized on its first possession, as Shelton scored on the Falcons’ fourth play on fourth down, eluding two defenders with some elusive moves and then pulled away from the Lions’ defense for a 52-yard touchdown run with 14 minutes remaining in the first half.
“It made me so happy,” Shelton said. “I made the first touchdown. It made me really, really happy.”
Westminster connected on four short passes on its second drive, but then the Palmdale secondary stepped up on the Lions’ third possession, as Palmdale senior Ximena Jimenez intercepted a Westminster pass. Jimenez started to run in the wrong direction with the ball after the interception, before her teammates urged her to turn around. Jimenez almost had another interception in the second half.
The Palmdale defense would intercept Westminster three more times, all by Palmdale junior April Munoz, who broke up another pass.
“The defense held strong,” Palmdale coach Ronald Drummer said. “The defense was strong.
“They played great. They played real good. My quarterback, she picked it up too. She picked it up big time. She was kind of nervous a little bit. These girls never played football in their lives. This is their first game.”
The Falcons capitalized on the interception by Jimenez, scoring on the first play from scrimmage on the ensuing possession, a 21-yard touchdown run by sophomore Correne Amedick, giving the Falcons a 12-0 lead with 2:39 remaining in the first half.
Munoz kept the momentum going for the Falcons, intercepting a pass on the following drive for Westminster.
Unfortunately, Palmdale couldn’t capitalize as the Westminster defense intercepted a pass on a tipped ball on the next drive for the lone turnover for the Falcons.
“I think we did really good for our first game,” Palmdale senior quarterback Molly Diaz said. “This was really fun. The other team did good.”
Diaz completed 8-of-15 passes for 103 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
Diaz said it was much different than their practices.
“With the no-run zones, the refs, all that, the crowd,” Diaz said. “You see everything different.”
Diaz threw a touchdown on the Falcons’ final drive in the second half, a 25-yard TD to junior Katrice Lee with 49.2 seconds remaining.
Lee caught three passes for 44 yards, Jimenez and senior Angelique Villanueva both caught two passes apiece for 20 yards and junior Keiera Smooth caught one pass for 18 yards.
“It’s rewarding,” Diaz said of the win. “You feel this added, I don’t know.”
The running game was also clicking for the Falcons, who rushed for a total of 121 yards on 15 carries, despite designated parts of the field where teams could not run.
Shelton had two carries for 53 yards, Villanueva had six carries for 46 yards and Amedick had three carries for 31 yards.
“It’s exciting. It’s motivating and it gives us something to look forward to, especially for (today),” Diaz said.
The Palmdale offense finished with 224 total yards, while the defense held Westminster to 37 total yards.
The Lions had just 14 yards rushing, while Westminster quarterback Miranda Chacha completed 5-of-17 passes for 23 yards and four interceptions.
Westminster lost its starting quarterback to a left knee injury in a scrimmage last week.
The Falcons were originally scheduled to open the season at Mayfair on Monday, but the game was rescheduled to today due to the tropical storm.
“We’ve got some things to work on,” Drummer said. “Now it’s time to get to the technical stuff. We’ve got the jitters out. We’ve got the nervousness out with the first game. Now I’ve got to really teach them like boys, really get into the ins and outs. We’ve still got to line up a little bit correctly.
“I’ve still got to get some girls some playing time. It’s kind of hard to get everybody playing time. It’s kind of hard to see who’s not in and who’s in. Everybody played today. I want everybody to get a lot of playing time. I want everybody to touch the ball. I want everybody to do something.”
Drummer was pleased for the crowd support, even though he was concerned his players might be nervous playing in front of fans for the first time.
“The crowd was crazy,” he said. “We would have had a bigger crowd, but they were charging a lot today.
“I’m glad the parents showed some support. ASB showed support to us. The football boys came over, which is great, support the girls. I thought the crowd was going to make them a little nervous, but they did OK. A few minutes into the game, it was pretty smooth.”
The Falcons have four more non-league games before they start Golden League play against Quartz Hill on Sept. 11 at Palmdale High.
