Falcons defeat Hawks, stay 4th in Golden League

PALMDALE — The Palmdale and Knight girls tennis teams battled for fourth place in the Golden League at Palmdale High on Tuesday.
There were several close sets during the match, but it was the Falcons who finished on top with a 12-6 victory.
“This match is probably for fourth place, for the playoffs, so we were really trying to build up to it,” Palmdale coach Mike Bauman said.
Doubles had a few close sets with matches tied sometimes at 3-3 or 4-4, but the Falcons pulled out most of those.
Palmdale’s No. 1 doubles team of Natalie Jones and Claudia Madrigal swept 6-1, 6-2, 6-0, while the No. 2 team of Sinai Jimenez and Trisity Wood won two sets, 6-3, 6-4, and No. 3 Esmerelda Ochoa and Xitlaly Vazquez also picked up two wins, 6-4, 6-3.
“The doubles girls just outperformed what I thought they would,” Bauman said. “I was really proud of them. … Proud of them for coming through when it mattered. We have a lot of really brand new girls, too.”
Knight coach Matthew McCormick was proud of his doubles teams for the close matches they played.
“I thought our doubles teams were really playing well today,” McCormack said. “They were doing their best and developing. They really are developing this season a lot. A lot of them, this is their first time playing tennis and they’re playing varsity tennis. So, they’ve come a long way, considering.”
The Hawks’ No. 2 doubles team of Edith Balidez and Ashly Dimas won two sets, 6-1, 6-2.
Palmdale’s No. 1 singles player Sarahi Castro won all three of her sets, 6-0, 6-0, 6-1. She has lost just one set all season to Quartz Hill’s No. 1 singles player.
“Even though a couple of the girls were really tough today, I’ve only lost one match out of the whole season,” Castro said. “I’ve been really proud of myself.”
Castro had a strong serve throughout the day. In her last match against Knight’s Marie Llosa she served three straight aces to win the first game.
“My serves weren’t as (consistent) as they usually are because of the wind, but that’s where I’ve been really excelling recently,” Castro said. “I even surprised myself.”
Genesis Porres added two wins, 6-3, 6-0, at No. 2 singles for the Falcons.
“The team was competitive,” Castro said. “They always put up a fight, never left a point just hanging. The sportsmanship was really good, too, nothing too crazy.”
Castro, who also plays soccer, said this season has been fun for her.
“It’s really fun, I honestly really enjoy playing tennis,” she said. “I play two sports, I initially play soccer, but tennis is like an outlet for me. I use it to release stress. Simply coming out to play tennis every day, it’s something I look forward to.”
Llosa won two sets 6-0, 6-1, and lost a set for just the third time this season. She wasn’t that happy about her last set against Castro when the wind was picking up.
“Because of the wind and probably I didn’t try my best,” Llosa said.
Llosa, a senior, has only been playing tennis for 10 months. She used to be a swimmer.
“I like it better than swimming,” she said about tennis.
Knight singles player Caroline Given won a 7-5 set, while Kalkidan Samuel picked up a 6-3 victory.
Both teams missed a Golden League match a couple of weeks ago because of poor air quality due to wildfire smoke in the area and will be making up those at some point during the season.
The Falcons are now 4-2 in league and will make up their match against first-place Highland later this season. They play host to Antelope Valley on Thursday.
The Hawks are 2-5 overall and 2-4 in league play with a match to make up against Eastside. They play against Quartz Hill on Thursday at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.