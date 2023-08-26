 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
HS Football | Non-League | Eisenhower 50, Palmdale 14

Falcons can’t get past rough start

Palmdale drops season opener to Eisenhower

  • 0

PALMDALE — Not much else could have gone wrong at the start of the season opener for the Palmdale football team on Friday night.

Visiting Eisenhower scored on the opening possession and Palmdale fumbled and turned the ball over the first two times it touched the ball.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.