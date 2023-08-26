Falcons can’t get past rough start

PALMDALE — Not much else could have gone wrong at the start of the season opener for the Palmdale football team on Friday night.
Visiting Eisenhower scored on the opening possession and Palmdale fumbled and turned the ball over the first two times it touched the ball.
The Falcons could not recover from the rough start, as Eisenhower looked like a team that had already played a game and pulled away in a 50-14 victory at Palmdale High School.
“We came out lacking the intensity,” Palmdale coach Anthony Coleman said. “(Eisenhower) already had a game under their belt already. They came out nice and smooth. We came out a little bit slow and lackadaisical. They punched us in our mouth early and we made too many mental mistakes.
“It’s rough when you go down 21-0, 29-0, to try and get back into a ballgame. We were able to put up a couple of touchdowns, but I think, offensively, we shot ourselves in the foot a lot with mistakes, false starts, missed blocking assignments. All those game one issues.”
The Eagles scored on a five-play, 73-yard drive on the opening possession, with senior Dashaun Benton scoring on a 33-yard run.
Palmdale fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Eisenhower started its second drive at the Palmdale 27-yard line.
The Eagles scored three plays later, as senior quarterback Daniel Ruiz connected on a 26-yard pass to senior Jacoby Pointer-Caldwell, who was alone in the back of the end zone.
Eisenhower had a 14-0 lead before Palmdale even took a snap.
When Palmdale finally had its first possession, the Falcons fumbled and turned the ball over on its second play of the game, giving the Eagles the ball at the Palmdale 33-yard line.
Eisenhower scored on the third play of its third possession, on a 13-yard run by junior Bernardo Blanco, giving the Eagles a 21-0 lead with four minutes and 48 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
“We came out hot,” Eisenhower coach Al Brown said. “We played football early on and then we got caught up with other stuff and that’s what distracted us from playing football. We’ve got to know how to win and win with class.
“It shouldn’t have been like that. It was ugly football. I take responsibility for that and I’m going to clean that up.”
Palmdale was forced to punt on its second possession and Eisenhower answered with another scoring drive.
Pointer-Caldwell scored on a 32-yard run to cap an eight-play, 62-yard drive that gave the Eagles a 29-0 lead early in the second quarter.
“They were clicking on all cylinders. We were putting around,” Coleman said.
Palmdale turned the ball over on its next possession as Pointer-Caldwell intercepted a pass, after nearly intercepting a pass on the previous play.
The Eagles were unable to capitalize on the turnover as an illegal block nullified a 45-yard touchdown run by senior Shakil James and Eisenhower was forced to punt on the possession.
“It was ugly. It was ugly football,” Brown said. “We won the game. We’ll take that, but it was an ugly win. We’ve got to clean a lot of stuff up. We’re not a very disciplined team right now and I’ve got to clean that up, with my coaches and my players. I’m going to clean a lot of (stuff) up on Monday. I’m not happy with this win tonight.
“We won it. I’ll take it, but we’ve got to be better.”
The Eisenhower defense was able to score on the ensuing Palmdale possession, as the Falcons fumbled the ball on the second play of their fourth possession and Eisenhower sophomore Devin Chapple-Love returned the fumble 55 yards for a touchdown and a 36-0 lead.
Palmdale finally had a successful drive midway throught the second quarter, as junior quarterback Joe Mason capped a nine-play, 66-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run with 5:32 remaining in the half. Mason completed 7-of-15 passes for 71 yards.
Unfortunately, Eisenhower answered with another touchdown drive, as Benton caught a 27-yard touchdown pass from Ruiz, on the fly in the back of the end zone, giving the Eagles a 43-7 lead with 3:29 remaining in the first half.
Palmdale had a much better start to the second half, starting with possession and scoring on a 77-yard drive.
Palmdale junior Kingston Barnes capped a four-play drive with a 36-yard touchdown run, down the Palmdale sideline, cutting the Eagles’ lead to 43-14 with 11:10 remaining in the third quarter. Barnes finished with two carries for 47 yards.
Palmdale finished with 155 yards in total offense, after amassing 100 yards in the first half.
The Falcons rushed for a combined 84 yards on 19 total carries by eight different ball carriers.
“One week at a time,” Coleman said. “Next week we’ve got Oak Hills. We have Monday to get prepared. We’ve got them on a Thursday, so we have three days to get prepared for those guys. That’s going to be another tough one. I think Oak Hills is probably going to be the toughest team on the schedule.
“Just got to tell the guys ‘Hey, we’ve got to regroup. Watch the film. See where we’ve got to clean up our mistakes. And just come out and be ready to play. Game 2, let’s get ready. Let’s get after it.’”
Eisenhower added a 14-yard touchdown on a trick pass play with 9:19 remaining in the fourth quarter, as Diaz threw a bounce pass backwards to junior Marcus Brown, who threw to a wide open Chapple-Love in the end zone.
Eisenhower finished with 323 yards in total offense, after gaining 233 yards in the first half.
Ruiz completed 9-of-14 passes for 131 yards to five different receivers.
The Eagles had 178 yards rushing on a combined 23 carries by six different ball carriers.
Eisenhower was hampered by penalties, with 15 penalties for 175 yards.
Eisenhower opened the season with a 28-14 win at Serrano last week.
