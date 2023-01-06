Fiesta Bowl Football

TCU offensive tackle Marcus Williams (71) celebrates with teammates after the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game against Michigan, Saturday, in Glendale, Ariz. TCU defeated Michigan 51-45.

 

FORT WORTH, Texas — Big right guard Wes Harris and his TCU teammates are hearing again just how big and physical their next opponent is and how much of an underdog they are against Georgia in the national championship game.

They heard a lot of the same things going into their College Football Playoff semifinal against Big Ten champion Michigan, which is sitting at home while the Horned Frogs (13-1) get ready to play the defending national champions Monday night.

