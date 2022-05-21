Extra heartbreak

CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City softball team had an emotional rollercoaster of a game on Friday in the quarterfinals of the CIF-Central Section Division V playoffs.
The Ravens thought they had won the game in the bottom of the seventh against Washington Union from Fresno, only to have their winning run taken away by a technicality.
Instead, Washington Union walked away with a 5-4 victory after nine innings of play.
“It’s tough,” California City coach Caity Whittey said. “I look at the scorebook and it doesn’t make sense. It’s tough.”
With the game tied at 4-4, California City loaded the bases after one-out singles by Natalia Hernandez and Imani Pugh-Tyler and a fielder’s choice by Loressa Rodarte.
Then, Lorina Rodarte was hit by a pitch just above the ankle she injured seven weeks ago after leaping to avoid getting hit in the area.
“I jumped and then it hits my leg and my first thought was just, ‘Dang, ok, I got hit,’” Lorina said. “I didn’t register that if I would go (to first) they would come in. Then I heard my teammates. … It kind of threw me off.”
All of the Cal City players were excited, including Lorina, who was checked on by Whittey before going to first base while the Washington Union players walked into the dugout and Hernandez came in to score.
As the Ravens celebrated their victory, Washington Union’s coach came out to argue that Lorina should be out because she was touched by her coach and teammates before reaching first base.
The umpires got together to discuss the situation and went to the rule book. They determined Washington Union’s coach was correct and called Lorina out, making Hernandez go back to third.
“(The umpire) said because the whole dugout touched her she was assisted to first base,” Whittey said. “… We do that all the time when a kid gets hit, we check on the girl who got hit. That one is a little different, because it’s her second game back.”
Washington Union got the next batter out to force extra innings.
The two teams did not play with the international tiebreaker in extras.
Washington Union scored the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth inning.
Catcher Noemi Uribe hit a one-out double and was sacrificed to third by Jasmine Mohammed before Catrina Johnson hit an RBI triple to right-center field.
When Cal City pitcher Loressa Rodarte was in the circle with the ball and her infielders, Johnson ran home.
The Ravens appealed throwing the ball and tagging third base and the runner was called out. Washington Union’s coach appealed to the umpires, who upheld their call to end the inning.
The Ravens went down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the ninth.
“We both played hard, they were just able to hit more than we were,” Lorina Rodarte said. “They hit it right in the gaps.”
Cal City had plenty of chances for more runs as it stranded 11 runners on base.
“We hadn’t scored since the second inning,” Whittey said. “We were getting base runners and not scoring runs. But I’m super proud of them.”
Loressa Rodarte was able to get out of a few jams during the game.
The Panthers loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the sixth before Loressa got the next two batters out on a strikeout and a pop out. Washington Union, however, tied the game on an infield single and a fielder’s choice before Loressa struck out the next batter to end the inning.
She also got out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the seventh as she tagged out a runner at home and struck out two batters for the final outs.
“It was really good, because I was kind of worried,” Loressa Rodarte said.
Despite making six errors in the game, the Ravens kept fighting and making plays on defense.
“There were a lot of mistakes that were getting me mad, but that’s just how it goes,” Nadia Meza said. “But the way we kept fighting and fighting through each inning, that’s what I really love. That’s good spirit. It’s just hard.”
Cal City catcher Cande Vera caught a runner stealing and the Ravens executed a 4-6-3 double play to end the fifth inning.
“They’re great kids, great attitudes,” Whittey said. “You can’t say enough good things about them.”
Lorina Rodarte helped get things started in the first inning, hitting a two-run double to put the Ravens up 3-0 after one.
“It felt great, because last game I didn’t do so great,” Lorina said. “Today’s game I was doing really good, so it felt good. … It’s been feeling really good to be back and get to help the team out and everything, even though they’ve been doing really good winning.”
Marai Guinyard scored the other run for the Ravens in the second inning, getting hit by a pitch and later coming home to score on a fielder’s choice by Vera.
Meza finished her final game 2-for-5 with a triple, while Pugh-Tyler was also 2-for-5 with a triple and a run.
“I got hurt in the beginning of the game, so it was hard pushing it,” Meza said. “But I just remembered that my team was fighting, too, so I had to. It was really nerve-racking when we had two outs and I had to go up to bat, but I smacked it. It was a really good game. It was scary.”
Guinyard went 1-for-2 with a hit by pitch, a walk and a run.
The Ravens are only losing seniors Meza and Pugh-Tyler and are looking forward to more growth from their young team next season.
“We can grow together and work harder,” Loressa Rodarte said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.