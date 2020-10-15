ARLINGTON, Texas — Max Muncy's grand slam capped a record-setting 11-run first inning for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who coasted to a 15-3 rout of the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night that cut their National League Championship Series deficit to 2 games to 1.
The slam by Muncy off Grant Dayton was the third homer in the first, the highest-scoring inning in a major league postseason game. It was among a franchise-record five homers for the Dodgers, who set a team record for postseason runs.
"It's pretty cool. Not too many things that are cooler than that," said Muncy, a Texas native. "But the biggest thing to me is our team got a W and got us back on track."
Joc Pederson hit a three-run homer off starter Kyle Wright to start his four-hit night, and Edwin Rios went deep on next pitch. Corey Seager had a pair of RBI hits in the opening outburst, then added a solo homer in the third as the Dodgers built a 15-0 lead — the first team with that many runs in the first three innings of a postseason game.
Winner Julio Urías, made his first postseason start and improved to 3-0 in these playoffs, strikng out five while allowing one run and three hits over five innings. He walked the first two batters but no more.
Atlanta's miserable start was eerily similar to the Braves' flop in Game 5 of last year's Division Series against St. Louis, when they gave up a 10-run first inning at home in a season-ending start by Mike Foltynewicz.
Three-time NL Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw likely will start Game 4 for the Dodgers, two nights after he was scratched because of back spasms. Bryse Wilson makes his postseason debut as the third rookie right-handed starter for Atlanta in this series in what will be his first appearance since the final day of the regular season on Sept. 27.
"We still are in a good spot with four games left," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "Like I say, for the whole team, you just turn the page and get ready to go tomorrow."
The Dodgers had left the tying run at third base after a four-run bottom of the ninth during an 8-7 loss on Tuesday night. They were the visiting team in Game 3 and sent 14 batters to the plate for seven hits, three walks and a hit batter over 32 minutes in the the 29,786th half-inning in postseason history.
"That was fun to be a part of," Pederson said. "I think some of the momentum from last night, the last inning definitely carried over and got us feeling a little bit more comfortable at the plate."
Those 15 runs over two at-bats came after the Braves had allowed only nine runs in their previous six games plus eight innings, a stretch that included four shutouts over en route to a 7-0 postseason start.
Reigning NL MVP Cody Bellinger walked and scored in the first, led off the second with a homer and added an RBI single in the third. His long ball came right after his running, leaping catch at the center field wall to rob Ozzie Albies with two on to end the Atlanta first.
"It's not ideal how we started the series, but we feel good about ourselves," Bellinger said.
Wright gave up seven runs while facing only nine batters. He had had thrown six scoreless innings in the Game 3 NL Division Series clincher over Miami last Thursday.
Mookie Betts had an infield single on the first pitch of the game, though he was initially called out before a replay challenge overturned the call by umpire Dan Iassogna. Seager drove in Betts with a double on the next pitch before groundouts by Justin Turner and Muncy.
Nine consecutive batters reached with two outs. Will Smith had an RBI double and Bellinger walked before the homers by Pederson and Rios. After No. 9 batter Chris Taylor walked, Dayton walked Betts, gave up the the RBI single to Seager and hit Turner on the foot before Muncy's 435-foot slam to right-center.
When Braves No. 9 hitter Cristian Pache finally got to bat leading off the third, the rookie hit his first big league homer — in the regular season or playoffs. All but one Dodgers starter had already batted three times.
JANSEN IN RELIEF
Kenley Jansen, the Dodgers' primary closer since 2012 and career leader with 312 saves, pitched a 1-2-3 sixth. It was a week after he needed 30 pitches to get two outs and gave up two runs without being able to finish the 6-5 victory in Game 2 of the NLDS against the Padres.
Manager Dave Roberts, who bypassed Jansen when he went to the bullpen to start the ninth in a 1-1 tie in Game 1 of this series, has avoided being specific about the closer's role. The 33-year-old Jansen's velocity had been noticeably down and his control inconsistent.
Jansen threw seven of his 10 pitches for strikes, all but one of them between 88-92 mph. He was averaging 93-94 mph earlier this season.
DOUBLE 7s
Wright and Dayton were the second set of teammates to both allow at least seven runs in a postseason game after Cleveland starter Bartolo Colon (seven runs) and Steve Reed (eight runs) in a 23-7 loss to the Boston Red Sox in Game 4 of the 1999 AL Division Series.
DEEP IN TEXAS
The Dodgers, who led the majors with 118 homers in the pandemic-shortened 60-game regular season, had only one homer in their three-game NL Division Series sweep of the Padres last week at the Texas Rangers' new $1.2 billion ballpark with the retractable roof also open. They have eight through three games of the NLCS, where the World Series will be played.
Astros vs. Rays, late
Tampa Bay leads series 3-0
Tuesday
Rays 5, Astros 2
SAN DIEGO — Kevin Kiermaier and the Tampa Bay Rays — with big assists from two former Padres who know Petco Park's outfield well — are one win from the second World Series berth in franchise history.
Joey Wendle hit a go-ahead, two-run single two batters after another critical error by José Altuve, and the Rays beat the Houston Astros 5-2 on Tuesday night for a 3-0 lead in the AL Championship Series.
Kiermaier, a three-time Gold Glove winner in center field, saved multiple runs for the Rays with two outstanding catches before leaving with a hand injury. Hunter Renfroe, acquired from the San Diego Padres last December, made a pair of terrific grabs in right.
"We've played just tremendous defense all season long," Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. "It's a credit to the guys how hard they work at it."
Towering righty Tyler Glasnow, who grew up just north of Los Angeles, will try to complete the series sweep and deliver the Rays their first pennant in 12 years Wednesday night when he opposes Zack Greinke in Game 4.
Kiermaier, the longest-tenured Tampa Bay player, said it was "an amazing feeling" to be so close to going to the Fall Classic.
"I knew that this group would be capable of getting to this point. I had no doubt in my mind," the 30-year-old Kiermaier said, praising everyone from the front office to the coaches to the players. "This is what it's all about. I'm so proud to be a part of this and have so much fun with these guys."
Tampa Bay reached the World Series in 2008 but lost to the Philadelphia Phillies.
"There's a very confident mindset with this group," Cash said. "We'll stay consistent and do everything we can behind Glasnow to make plays."
The innovative Rays had one of baseball's lowest payrolls during the pandemic-shortened season and still finished with the AL's best record at 40-20. It seems a different player comes up big every night, whether it's an unsung hitter or reliever — sometimes both. They've also played spectacular defense.
The Astros got into the postseason with a 29-31 record before going 5-1 to reach the ALCS. But they've looked nothing like the team that won the AL pennant two of the last three years and they remain villains to many for illegal sign stealing en route to the 2017 World Series title.
Houston fell apart in the sixth, when the Rays sent 11 batters to the plate and scored five runs on four hits, two hit batters and Altuve's error at second base. One of the runs was unearned.
Losing pitcher José Urquidy held Tampa Bay to two singles through five scoreless innings before Randy Arozarena singled leading off the sixth. Brandon Lowe hit a grounder to Altuve, who tried for a routine forceout but short-hopped the throw and it skipped past shortstop Carlos Correa into left field.
Enoli Paredes replaced Urquidy, and Yandy Diaz singled to load the bases. Wendle lined a single off third baseman Alex Bregman's glove to give Tampa Bay a 2-1 lead.
Manuel Margot, whose three-run homer in Game 2 followed the first of Altuve's two errors, laid down Tampa Bay's first sacrifice bunt of the season. Paredes hit Kiermaier on the hand to load the bases and then grazed Willy Adames on the pinkie with a pitch to bring in another run.
"A nightmare inning," Astros manager Dusty Baker said.
Renfroe, who like Margot began his career with the Padres, flared a pinch-hit double into right to bring in two more runs.
"That big hit has been eluding us the whole series," Baker said. "It seems like they get whatever they want."
Renfroe came up big with his bat and glove two nights after striking out four times. He and Margot, who also made a sensational catch in Game 2, were traded to the Rays in separate deals last offseason.
Left-hander Ryan Yarbrough pitched into the sixth for the win, holding the Astros to two runs and three hits while striking out five and walking two.
Diego Castillo pitched the ninth for his second save, stranding two runners.
"We're in a good spot, but we're not counting anything yet. We know we have another ballgame to win," Wendle said.
Yarbrough allowed Altuve's homer in the first inning, his second of the series. Michael Brantley's homer to left leading off the sixth chased Yarbrough.
Altuve has 17 career postseason home runs, tying teammate George Springer for the most in franchise history.
Altuve also homered in the first inning of the opener, a 2-1 Rays win.
Two batters after Altuve's shot, Bregman barely missed a home run as Kiermaier made a leaping catch of his drive near the top of the fence in center.
"We're not happy that we're down 0-3, I'll tell you that. But at the same time, we're going to bring great energy tomorrow," Correa said. "We're going to go down swinging, and we're going to go down playing our brand of baseball. Whatever happens, we're going to do it as a team."
GREAT DEFENSE
Besides his leap to rob Bregman, Kiermaier made a diving catch of Correa's liner with two runners on to end the third. Renfroe made a diving grab of Springer's sinking liner to end the seventh. With the bases loaded and one out in the eighth, Renfroe also made a sliding basket catch of Kyle Tucker's shallow fly ball.
"Taking a run away is just as valuable as driving one in," Kiermaier said.
THE CUBAN ROCKET
Arozarena, who defected from Havana to Mexico in 2015, doubled in the third for his eighth extra-base hit this postseason, one shy of tying Melvin Upton Jr. and Evan Longoria, both in 2008, for the most in a single postseason in Rays history. Arozarena has four homers this postseason.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Rays: Kiermaier exited with a bruised left hand after getting hit by the pitch in the sixth. X-rays were negative.
"Try to be hockey tough in these kind of situations, but we'll see how my recovery process goes," he said.
