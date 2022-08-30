California UCLA Football

Associated Press

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson runs with the ball during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against California on Nov. 27 in Pasadena. The Bruins are counting on experience to lead them this year.

LOS ANGELES — Chip Kelly’s arduous rebuilding job at UCLA showed positive results last season with an 8-4 record and a Holiday Bowl invitation.

The biggest question is if Kelly can continue the climb to Pac-12 contention.

