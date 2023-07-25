Exciting home finale

The Lancaster Sound Breakers put on quite a show in their final home game of the season on Saturday night at The Hangar.
Evan Antonellis hit for the cycle, including a grand slam, and the Sound Breakers came from behind to defeat the Marysville Drakes 15-12.
Antonellis drove in eight runs as he went 5-for-5. He hit an RBI single in the first inning and smacked his grand slam in the second inning.
Antonellis then singled in the fourth inning before hitting a three-run triple in the sixth and finishing with an RBI double in Lancaster’s five-run eighth inning.
The Sound Breakers took a 6-3 lead after Antonellis’ grand slam in the second inning, but the Drakes scored eight in the fourth to chase starting pitcher Brandon Ross and take an 11-6 lead.
Antonellis helped Lancaster pull within two with his bases-clearing triple in the sixth and Andrew Castano hit a solo home run to help the Breakers pull within one, 11-10, in the bottom of the seventh.
Marysville added a run in the top of the eighth to take another two-run lead, 12-10.
Kyle Jenkins led off the bottom of the eighth with a double to center field and Antonellis followed with an RBI double of his own to complete the cycle.
Christian Quezada then drew a walk for the Sound Breakers before a pitching change. Jacob Jablonski and Nate Duarte both struck out swinging, but Antonellis and Quezada advanced on a wild pitch during Duarte’s at-bat.
Castano followed with an intentional walk before pinch hitter Julian Hunt walked in a run to tie the game at 12.
Nico O’Donnell was hit by a pitch to drive in the go-ahead run, 13-12, before Luke Smith hit a two-run double to right field to give the Sound Breakers a 15-12 lead.
O’Donnell pitched the final two innings to earn the win, allowing just one hit and one walk with no runs and two strikeouts.
Ross allowed eight runs on nine hits with four walks and eight strikeouts in three innings of the no-decision and Manuel Ochoa allowed four runs on five hits and no walks with four strikeouts in four innings.
Smith finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs, while Castano was 3-for-4.
On Sunday, the Sound Breakers dropped their away game at the Monterey Amberjacks 11-6.
Smith was 2-for-5, while Antonellis hit his 16th home run, a two-run shot, AJ Chacon also hit a home run with two RBIs and Jenkins hit a triple and drove in a run.
Chacon took the loss, allowing 10 runs, seven earned, on nine hits and two walks with two strikeouts in five innings. Ochoa finished out the game, allowing one run on three hits and two walks with two strikeouts in three innings.
The Sound Breakers lost to the Drakes 12-4 on Monday night and are now 24-19 on the season.
Jenkins finished 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, Antonellis was 2-for-4, Castano went 2-for-4 with an RBI, Hayden Faunce also finished 2-for-4, while Jablonski and Duarte each hit a double. Duarte also had an RBI.
Tyler Hooper got the loss, allowing seven runs, five earned, on seven hits and two walks in just two innings.
