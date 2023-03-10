NASCAR Button COTA Auto Racing

Associated Press

Britain’s driver Jenson Button waits during the 86th 24-hour Le Mans endurance race, June 16, in Le Mans, western France. Button will make his NASCAR debut at Circuit of the Americas later this month.

 

 Thibault Camus

Jenson Button will make his NASCAR debut later this month at Circuit of the Americas, the first of three Cup Series races scheduled for the former Formula One world champion.

Button puts two former F1 champions in the field for the March 26 race on the permanent road course in Austin, Texas. Kimi Räikkönen announced Wednesday he’ll race there for Trackhouse Racing.

