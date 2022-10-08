LPGA Tour Golf

Associated Press

Atthaya Thitkul, of Thailand, chips up on the ninth hole during the first round of the Mediheal Championship golf tournament, Thursday, in Somis.

 Mark J. Terrill

CAMARILLO — Jodi Ewart Shadoff started out Friday as hot as she finished the day before at the LPGA Mediheal Championship. She finally hit a few bumps, but not before expanding her lead with a 3-under 69.

Ewart Shadoff opened with a 64 at The Saticoy Club by making four straight birdies over her last five holes. The 34-year-old from England added three birdies in her opening four holes and looked to be on her way.

