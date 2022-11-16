Emirates Argentina soccer

Associated Press

Argentina’s Lionel Messi controls the ball during a training session, Monday, ahead of the team’s friendly match with UAE today, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

 Kamran Jebreili

GENEVA, Switzerland — European soccer shapes to have some World Cup winners with 73% of players at the tournament coming from clubs in the sport’s richest continent.

That’s despite Europe providing just 40% of the World Cup teams with 13 qualifying slots in the 32-nation lineup in Qatar.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.