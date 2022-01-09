VICTORVILLE — Highland senior wrestler Bobby Estrada won his weight class at the 14th annual Adrian Amaral Memorial Tournament at Silverado High School on Saturday and was named the lower weight class MVP.
Estrada had five pins in the two-day tournament, including his opponent in the 126-pound championship match. His opponent from the San Diego Section qualified for the State Finals two years ago.
Estrada was awarded a plaque for being named MVP, as well as a $1,000 college scholarship.
“He did really well,” Highland coach Tim DeVestern said.
Highland senior Thomas Gearllach finished second at 170 pounds, scoring four pins to advance to the championship match, where he lost.
Highland finished seventh overall out of 30 teams, although the tournament was scheduled to have 44 team participate. The Bulldogs finished 10th at the tournament two years ago.
“It was a good time for us,” DeVestern said. “Overall we did really well actually.”
Highland sophomore Sultan Jasem finished seventh at heavyweight and sophomore Casper Wickes was seventh at 195 pounds.
Highland took 10 wrestlers to the tournament, had seven advance to the second day and four place in their weight class.
Highland will resume Golden League action on Wednesday, when the Bulldogs will host Littlerock in a dual meet and DeVestern will coach against his father, Littlerock coach Mike DeVestern.
