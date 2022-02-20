The Highland wrestling team had two wrestlers qualify for the State Championship on Saturday.
It is the first time the Bulldogs had multiple wrestlers advance to the tournament since 1998.
Highland seniors Bobby Estrada and Cierra Abrego both finished in eighth place in their weight class with 4-3 records and advance to the State Final Meet, which runs Thursday through Saturday at Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield.
Estrada finished eighth at 126 pounds at the Masters Meet at Sonora High School. The top nine in each weight class qualified for State.
Abrego was eighth at 170 pounds at the Girl’s Individual Masters Meet at Marina High School. The top eight in each weight class advance to State.
Both wrestlers had to win their first two matches Saturday morning, after advancing in the brackets on Friday.
Estrada was competing at the Masters Meet for the second time. His sophomore year, Estrada placed in the top 12.
“We talked about breaking through that wall to get to that level,” Highland coach Tim DeVestern said. “That’s what he did this weekend. We worked on a lot of little things, mainly, no being so opened up and being mentally right.”
DeVestern said Estrada defeated the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 champion, as well as the runner up.
“He had some tough matches,” DeVestern said. “He’s just a very smart wrestler all around.”
The CIF-Southern Section Masters Meet is considered one of the toughest tournaments.
DeVestern said four of the top five wrestlers in Estrada’s weight class in the State were at the Masters Meet, including the top two.
“It was a fun one to watch,” DeVestern said. “We watched a lot of State Championship matches that happened today.”
Abrego was making her first appearance at the girl’s Masters Meet.
“To place this year is awesome,” DeVestern said. “All of this was getting ready for State. She just had to compete and get through this qualification.”
DeVestern said Estrada is his first wrestler to advance to State as a head coach.
The Highland duo are the first wrestlers from the Valley to advance to State since 2016, when Littlerock’s Jordan Bernal qualified.
Estrada had finished third at the CIF-Southern Section Northern Division Finals on Feb. 12.
The Valley had two wrestlers finished second in their weight class at the Northern Division Finals.
Quartz Hill sophomore Evan Sepanlou was second at 152 pounds and Lancaster junior Heric Obregon was second at 138.
Lancaster sophomore Noah Halstead was fifth at 113 pounds, Lancaster junior Edvin Obregon was fifth at 120, Quartz Hill junior steven Valencia was eighth at 120, Palmdale senior Jacob Mort was eighth at 160 and Lancaster senior Nickolie Halstead was fifth at 195. The top five in each weight class at the division finals advanced to the Masters Meet.
