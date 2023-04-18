Ireland US Soccer

United States midfielder Julie Ertz (8) heads the ball past Ireland forward Kyra Carusa (22) during the second half of an international friendly soccer match on April 8 in Austin, Texas.

Midfielder Julie Ertz has signed a one-year contract with Angel City that will bring her back to the National Women’s Soccer League after a nearly two-year absence.

Ertz has not played in the league since spring 2021 because of injuries and after taking time off for the birth of her son. She also recently returned to the U.S. national team for a pair of exhibition matches against Ireland.

