The United States’ Julie Ertz reacts after losing to Sweden at the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 21, 2021, in Tokyo. Ertz was named to the U.S. national team roster for a pair of upcoming matches against Ireland after taking time off for the birth of her son.

 

Julie Ertz has been named to the U.S. roster for a pair of upcoming matches against Ireland after taking time off for the birth of her son.

Ertz has not played for the United States since the bronze medal-winning victory over Australia at the Tokyo Olympics. She and husband Zach Ertz, who plays for the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals, welcomed son Madden last August.

