Errors doom AVC softball in loss to Bakersfield College

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College softball team knew they had a tough task ahead of them against Bakersfield College on Thursday.
The Marauders, however, didn’t expect to lose 9-0 to the Renegades, suffering their first Western State Conference loss of the season.
The AVC defense struggled in the first two frames and Bakersfield took advantage, scoring six runs — five unearned.
Just three of the Renegades’ runs were earned after four Marauder errors and a passed ball.
“It’s obviously not the outcome we were looking for,” AVC coach Cindy Vargas said. “It’s kind of what’s been haunting us all year is the defense. I think that just bursted our bubble right away and we just dug a hole too big we couldn’t get out of.
“I mean, you’re playing a quality team, quality pitching — one of the best pitchers we’ve faced — and then they can swing the bat. So, you can’t afford to make those mistakes.”
AVC starting pitcher Victoria Alcantar was handed the loss after allowing six runs, one earned, on six hits and a hit batter with four strikeouts in two innings.
Madison Reiser pitched the middle two frames, allowing an unearned run on two hits and a walk with four strikeouts and Emmeliz Sera closed out the final three innings, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk with five strikeouts.
“I thought Maddy and Emme came in and did a great job of pitching,” Vargas said. “And they got a little more support from the defense.”
While the AVC pitchers struck out 13 batters, Bakersfield pitcher Talia Nielsen also struck out 13 and allowed just four hits with no walks. She threw 78 pitches — 65 for strikes.
“She had a lot of spin on her ball and she had a lot of speed,” AVC third baseman Savannah Cervantes said. “She came out dominating today. She came out hungry and I respect that.”
Cervantes was perfect at the plate, picking up three of the Marauders’ four hits.
“With everybody cheering and being loud for me, I just have this confidence saying, ‘I’m gonna get on,’” Cervantes said. “You’ve just got to go up there thinking you’re going to get on base, because you can’t go up there with no hope.”
All three hits were solid with two doubles — one to left field and one to right field — and a single through the hole on the left side.
“The sweet spot felt pretty nice,” Cervantes said. “Especially her throwing me inside and outside, it felt nice hitting both sides of the ball.”
The Marauders’ best chance to score came in the bottom of the seventh when Cervantes led off the inning with a double to right field and was replaced for pinch runner Maeyll Grimes.
In her first at-bat after taking over catching duties, Natalie Gomez then blooped a single over the third baseman’s head and Grimes was caught in a short pickle before making it safely to third with no one out.
But the next three batters struck out to end the game.
AVC nearly had a fifth hit when pinch hitter Macayla Chavez sent a pitch sailing to right field. But she was robbed on a diving catch by Bakersfield right fielder Kristen Burgeis.
“She got robbed,” Vargas said. “And it’s not easy to come off the bench and pinch hit. I give these girls credit.”
The Marauders’ defense did have a few good plays, especially when left fielder Hailey Johnson threw home with plenty of time for catcher Gomez to tag the runner out for the final out in the top of the seventh.
Destiny Cuellar was 4-for-4 with an RBI for the Renegades, while Kady Smith finished 2-for-4 with an RBI, Katie Havens was 3-for-5 with an RBI and Anika Romo hit a solo home run.
“We’ve got to put it behind us,” Vargas said. “We’ve just got to continue trying to win as many games as we can and get them at their place at the end of the season.”
The Marauders don’t have time to rest as they compete in the Ventura Tournament this weekend with two games today and two on Saturday.
“We’ve just got to keep our heads up and just keep moving,” Cervantes said. “This game is full of failure and it’s 95% mental. So, as long as we tell ourselves we can do it, I think we can do it.”
