Bears Seahawks Football

Associated Press

Chicago Bears tight end Jake Tonges catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half of a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, in Seattle. The Bears won 27-11.

SEATTLE — Geno Smith’s chance to gain an edge over Drew Lock for Seattle’s starting quarterback job was hindered by his team’s sloppy performance.

Smith and the Seahawks were overwhelmed in a 27-11 loss to the Chicago Bears on Thursday night in the second preseason game for both teams, which was mostly a dud from Seattle’s standpoint.

