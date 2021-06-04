LANCASTER — The Palmdale boys soccer team played under tremendous pressure the final 40 minutes and that was before the match against Rancho Buena Vista went to penalty kicks.
The Falcons tied the CIF Southern California Regional Championship semifinal match in the final three minutes of regulation and then defeated Rancho Buena Vista 7-6 on penalty kicks Thursday at Antelope Valley College.
“We just told them to keep pushing, one has to fall in,” Palmdale coach Christian Hernandez said. “All those opportunities were rising to us, missing shots in front of the goal and keeper making saves. I knew one was going to go in. When it finally did to tie up the game, you live with the result in the moment and you keep trying to score again.”
Palmdale (16-0-4), the No. 1 seed in the regionals, will host the winner of Thursday’s Citrus Hill/Santa Monica semifinal in the regional championship match on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Palmdale High School. Palmdale defeated Santa Monica 4-1 in the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 Championship.
“Amazing, representing the Antelope Valley,” Palmdale senior goalkeeper Jesse Ramos said. “It’s really nice to do that here. I’m not sure Palmdale has ever reached this stage. To be here, represent my school, to represent the AV, is a great accomplishment.”
The Falcons trailed by one after the Longhorns took a 3-2 lead in the 46th minute.
Palmdale increased the offensive pressure as the second half wore on and finally connected in the 77th minute.
Palmdale junior Anthony Robles scored on a loose ball in front of the Rancho Buena Vista net after their goalie deflected a shot by senior Brian Trujillo to tie the game at 3-3.
“I told the boys it’s a greedy win,” Hernandez said. “Offensively, we weren’t ourselves today. It just took a little more than usual to dig in and fight, recover and see the time go and have an opportunity. We definitely dodged a bullet today.”
The two teams played a scoreless 15-minute overtime period to send the game to penalty kicks. The Falcons won on penalty kicks 4-3 at Chaparral in the quarterfinals on their way to the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 championship.
Ramos deflected the first penalty kick he faced to ignite the home crowd.
“I like the spotlight,” Ramos said. “I like the pressure. It’s everything you dream of. Honestly, as a keeper I love to feel that pressure on me and to know that I can really take advantage of the game and change the outcome for our team. We’re making history out here. To know these guys trust in me is a big deal. I try to do everything I can to stop that ball. It’s a great reaction. You feel all the energy that you released throughout the game, it comes out again. You just think about the next one.”
Palmdale junior Jorge Solorzano connected on the Falcons’ first PK.
The Longhorns took a lead when they made their second PK and then Palmdale missed its second.
Rancho Buena Vista made its third shot and Brian Trujillo responded by making Palmdale’s third shot.
Rancho Buena Vista missed wide left on its fourth shot and Palmdale senior Shandel Zamora scored on the Falcons’ fourth shot.
In the fifth and final round of penalty kicks, Rancho Buena Vista scored and Palmdale freshman Alejandro Trujillo scored on the final shot to seal the victory, as the Falcons celebrated wildly on the field.
“You have to feel confident and you have to do it for your teammates,” Alejandro Trujillo said. “You have to represent where you live.
“This team is a great team.”
“We had lots of chances. We had to put the last one away.”
The Falcons were on defense for much of the match against Rancho Buena Vista (9-7-3), the CIF San Diego Division III champions.
The Longhorns took a 1-0 lead in the ninth minute, but the Falcons tied it on a goal by Solorzano, who scored from 5-yards out off a pass from junior Edgar Rios.
Rancho Buena Vista took a 2-1 lead in the 26th minute off a corner kick.
Palmdale tied the game at 2-2 in the 39th minute on a goal by freshman Diego Nunez from 10-yards out.
The Falcons had several shots, many from 15 or 20-yards out go just wide or high in the final 20 minutes of regulation before finally finding the back of the net in the final minutes.
At hot as the game on Tuesday was, during a 4-0 win over Fowler, it was hotter on Thursday. The Falcons were prepared with a mister on their sideline and there was a water break midway through the second half.
