Britain England US Soccer

Associated Press

The United States’ Sophia Smith (right)challenges for the ball with England’s Millie Bright during a women’s friendly soccer match, Friday, at Wembley stadium in London.

 

 Kirsty Wigglesworth

LONDON — Ten weeks after conquering Europe, England women proclaimed themselves ready for even more after beating the world champion United States 2-1 in a friendly at Wembley Stadium on Friday.

Lauren Hemp and Georgia Stanway scored to help England beat the U.S. for the first time since 2017 and less than 10 months before the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

