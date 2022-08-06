Britain Commonwealth Games Hockey

Associated Press

England’s Lily Owsley (left) misses her penalty in a field hockey semifinal penalty shootout against New Zealand during the Commonwealth Games, Friday, at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre, Birmingham, England. England won 2-0 in the shootout.

BIRMINGHAM, England — A week after the Lionesses became the pride of England for winning soccer’s Women’s European Championship, their compatriots in field hockey are hoping for their own historic moment in Birmingham.

England has claimed a women’s hockey medal in the six previous Commonwealth Games but gold has proven elusive. A thrilling victory over New Zealand in the semifinals on Friday has given the English another chance to end the drought.

