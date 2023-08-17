WWCup Australia England Soccer

Associated Press

England’s Rachel Daly (9) and Georgia Stanway (8) celebrate after the Women’s World Cup semifinal soccer match between Australia and England at Stadium Australia, Wednesday, in Sydney, Australia. England won 3-1 to advance to its first World Cup final. The Lionesses take on Spain in the World Cup Final on Sunday.

SYDNEY — Lauren Hemp didn’t let the Women’s World Cup semifinal match between Australia and England become the Sam Kerr show.

Hemp scored to restore England’s lead eight minutes after a superb equalizer from Kerr, and then provided a perfect pass for the clincher as the Lionesses moved into their first World Cup championship game with a 3-1 victory over Australia on Wednesday.

