France’s Olivier Giroud celebrates with France’s Kylian Mbappe, after scoring the opening goal during a World Cup round of 16 soccer match against Poland, Sunday, at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

 Ebrahim Noroozi

DOHA, Qatar — England’s players have been asked one question over and over again as they prepare to face France in the World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday. How do you stop Kylian Mbappé?

Hardly surprising, given Mbappé is the tournament’s leading scorer with five goals and is widely considered the man to succeed Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as soccer’s biggest star.

