Soccer WWCup Match Moments Photo Gallery

Associated Press

England’s players celebrate after Alessia Russo scored her side’s third goal during the Women’s World Cup semifinal soccer match against Australia on Wednesday at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia.

 Abbie Parr

SYDNEY — The rallying cry “It’s Coming Home” is one game away from reality and the end of England’s 57-year drought in global soccer.

The World Cup trophy can return this Sunday to the birthplace of soccer for the first time since 1966. But if it happens, the journey back to England will be with the women’s national team and not the men’s.

