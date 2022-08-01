APTOPIX England Germany Euro 2022 Women Soccer

Associated Press

England’s Leah Williamson (center left) and Millie Bright lift the trophy after winning the Women’s Euro 2022 final soccer match against Germany, Sunday, at Wembley stadium in London. England won 2-1.

LONDON — Just when it seemed England might again be weighed down by expectations and history, Chloe Kelly made the breakthrough.

Kelly’s goal in the second half of extra time — the first time she had ever scored in a competitive international game — propelled England to its first major women’s soccer title on Sunday, beating Germany 2-1.

