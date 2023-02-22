End of the road

ROSAMOND — The ending of the semifinal playoff match was tough to take for many of the Rosamond boys soccer players on Tuesday night.
Many of the Rosamond players were overcome with emotion and at a loss for words following a 3-0 loss to Delano in a CIF-Central Section Division V semifinal game at Rosamond High School.
It marked the end of the season for the Roadrunners (21-6-2), who had much higher goals and expectations for themselves this season.
The Roadrunners were hoping to advance to their first championship game since Rosamond won the championship in 2009.
“Honestly, we didn’t play like we usually play and I feel like the nerves got to us,” Rosamond senior Jorge Baldaras said. “I’m going to forever love this team and the moments we shared together and the bonds we had. These are the experiences that make up high school and I’m going to forever love this team.”
The Tigers (13-12-2) scored in the 17th minute and in stoppage time to end the first half, taking a 2-0 lead at halftime.
“They worked. They worked hard,” Rosamond coach Miguel Guillen said. “They fought. Things didn’t work out in their favor and it showed. Delano played a great game. A really great game. Congrats to them. I wish them the best next game. I hope they take it.
“It was just one of those off games for us. You could tell we were a little off, not a little, a lot. They showed. We couldn’t score on our opportunities. Their attacks, they made them count. That’s soccer for you. You have to want it. You have to make them count. You’ve got to push through it and put the ball in the back of the net.”
Rosamond had a goal disallowed in the 14th minute, when senior Randy Figueroa chipped in a goal from 5 yards, but it was ruled offsides.
“It’s tough, but everything happens for a reason,” Figueroa said. “We couldn’t capitalize when we really could have. The other team took advantage. They took it.”
Both teams had to contend with strong winds throughout the match, that made the temperature seem much cooler than the 50 degrees it was during the first half.
A Delano free kick from 40 yards was initially cleared in the 17th minute, but Delano sophomore Jeremy Villegas scored on a rebound from 8 yards.
Delano had a free kick from 15 yards in first-half stoppage time and Rosamond senior goalie Johnnathen Villamor made a diving deflection of the shot.
Delano sophomore Lionel Madrigal chipped in a shot from 8 yards on the ensuing corner kick by Delano senior Fredy Villanueva.
“I don’t even have words to say,” Villamor said. “It is what it is. We can’t do much about it.”
Rosamond had opportunities in the middle of the second half, but could not capitalize.
Rosamond senior Arturo Reyes had a chip shot go wide right in the 56th minute.
The Roadrunners couldn’t capitalize on a loose ball in front of the Delano goal off a corner kick by senior Sergio Segura-Zepeda in the 59th minute, with Baldaras not able to connect on a bicycle kick attempt.
Segura-Zepeda had a breakaway with two Delano defenders trailing in the 62nd minute, but Delano senior goalie Eric Camargo challenge and made the save.
Figueroa had a shot from 5 yards deflected in the 70th minute.
The Tigers added a goal in the 75th minute, as Delano senior Orlando Reyes connected on a penalty kick.
“Got to learn from this, especially the juniors, the sophomores and the freshmen,” Guillen said. “We’ve got to learn from all this, so we can be ready next year.
“For the seniors that were here this year, thank you. That was one heck of a ride and I wish them the best in their careers, especially if they’re playing soccer. Hopefully they learned some stuff from us and from the team and from the journey.”
The last time the Roadrunners advanced to the semifinals was in 2009, when Rosamond won the championship. Guillen was a player on that team.
The Roadrunners lost a first-round playoff match last season, but won its second consecutive High Desert League title this year.
Delano is making its first championship game appearance since winning the title in 2013.
The Tigers will face South Sequoia League rival Kennedy in the championship game on Friday or Saturday. Kennedy defeated Fowler 4-2 in the semifinals on Tuesday.
Delano finished fourth in the South Sequoia League and Kennedy finished third. Delano lost to Kennedy twice in league play, 2-1 and 3-1.
“I’m very proud of them, because they came out here in enemy territory against a No. 2-ranked team that is very well coached and very talented and we were able to pull out the win,” Delano first-year co-coach Sean Cacal said. “Adjusting to the wind first. Both teams had to adjust. We were fortunate to score two goals when the wind was at our back and we were fortunate to keep them out when the wind was on theirs.
“We really struggled. It was taking advantage when the wind was at our back, because the wind was a factor today.”
