Emotional start

LANCASTER — There wasn’t a dry eye in the building.
This was more than volleyball. This was about a family. This was about togetherness. This was about support. And this was about respect.
Hundreds of students and fans packed the Pioneer Event Center to show support for the University of Antelope Valley women’s volleyball team on Thursday night.
The Pioneers lost their first-year coach Catheryne Wright in a tragic automobile accident on Aug. 20 and were playing for the first time this season.
Wright’s parents, John and Norma Wright, made the three-hour trip from San Diego to watch the Pioneers host Benedictine University at Mesa.
You could hear a pin drop in the PEC during a moment of silence in Wright’s honor prior to the start of the match.
“This made us feel loved tonight,” John Wright said. “She loved this university and this university loved her. This was such a great feeling tonight.”
Norma agreed.
“She was so excited about this team. All she would talk about at home was this team, her recruits,” Normal smiled. “She knew they would go far. I’m so glad she was here. I know there was a lot of pressure on the girls tonight.”
UAV played hard every point.But the Redhawks, playing in their ninth match of the season, were just a little bit better on this night as they opened conference play with a 25-13, 25-14, 25-22 victory.
The night was capped as each member of the Benedictine roster presented each player of the UAV roster with a white rose to show respect to the Pioneers and Wright.
“I told the girls I was so proud of them,” interim head coach Raevyn Kaupu said. “I told them we can only go up from here. They were nervous, I was nervous, but they played hard every point and I saw improvement each set. They didn’t stop playing, no matter what the score was.
“I just wish (Wright) was here. She was a person I was going to look up to all season and learn from. Having that experience and learning from her would have made me a better coach.”
Following the death of Wright, the Pioneers (0-1, 0-1) had their preseason canceled, so you could see the jitters and nerves of playing in front of the Wright’s family, the home fans and it being their first match of the season.
“This is the best school spirit we’ve had in a long time,” UAV junior outside hitter Tiari Hookano said. “One thing (Wright) wanted was the school to be united as one (family), meaning other sports would support us and we would support them. They were rooting for us even though it wasn’t the outcome we wanted.
“We kept improving every set. There’s no other girls I’d rather go through this with than my team. I know we’ll get better. It takes a lot what we did tonight, which was just showing up.”
Hookano and Kiersten-Joy Kuresa led the Pioneers with five kills each. Sweetheart Salevao finished with four kills and three blocks and teammate Alaysha Grissette had three kills and four blocks.
Once UAV got rid of the jitters and all of the outside distractions it went toe-to-toe with the Redhawks (6-3, 1-0).
The Pioneers played their best set in the third as both teams took each other’s best punches. They traded the first 34 points of the third set and UAV snuck ahead after winning the next two points following errors by Benedictine.
The Redhawks rallied, following two kills, to even the set, 19-19, before a kill by Salevao inched the Pioneers ahead 20-19. Still, the Redhawks battled to keep the set close. The momentum seemingly went UAV’s way following a thunderous block by Salevao and teammate Jane Moore, putting the host team up 21-20.
Benedictine was able to close the show by winning five of the final six points, including three errors by the Pioneers, to seal the match.
“We all came out to play for her,” UAV setter Kena La Sage said. “We were playing for her no matter if we won or lost. Being able to compete with them, since they’ve played so many more matches, was amazing. It just sucks we didn’t win.
“Coming in we were definitely nervous. We just had to work the jitters out. We needed to start the match how we finished it, but it was too late. We played hard tonight and one thing coach Cat emphasized was never giving up, no matter the score.”
UAV started off slow as the Redhawks doubled up the score 20-10 in the first set before cruising to take a 1-0 lead.
The Pioneers kept the second set close midway through, but Benedictine rallied with a 6-0 run to grab an 18-10 lead. The Redhawks closed the second after winning seven of the final 11 points.
“Being a head coach is something I’ve always dreamed of, but I didn’t expect it like this,” Kaupu said. “We’re dedicating this season to her. There’s some things we need to tweak and we’ll make the adjustments. We will get better in time. I’m glad we got this one out of our system and we have to always remember she’s here with us.”
The Wright family said it will continue to support the Pioneers throughout the season.
UAV returns to the court today when it hosts Embry-Riddle at 7 p.m. The Pioneers host Park University at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
