76ers Clippers Basketball

Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) dunks during the first half against the Philadelphia 76ers, Tuesday, in Los Angeles. George scored 13 points and the Clippers lost 120-110.

 

 Ashley Landis

LOS ANGELES — Joel Embiid set the tone with 26 points in the first half. Philadelphia's bench came up big in the late going.

Embiid finished with 41 points and the 76ers recovered after blowing a 14-point, first-half lead to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 120-110 on Tuesday night for their third straight win.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.