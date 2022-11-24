BYU USC Basketball

Bahamas Visual Services via AP

USC’s Boogie Ellis drives against BYU’s Jaxson Robinson during an NCAA college basketball game on Wednesday in the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas. USC won 82-76.

 

 Tim Aylen

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — Boogie Ellis scored 21 of his 27 points after the break to help Southern California beat BYU 82-76 in Wednesday’s first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

The 27 points tied a career high for Ellis, who made all five of his shots and 11 of 13 free throws after halftime for the Trojans (4-1). With the guard leading the way, USC made 18 of 29 shots (62.1%) after the break, turning a 31-30 halftime lead into a double-digit margin by the 13-minute mark and ultimately an 18-point bulge with about five minutes left.

