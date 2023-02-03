Washington St USC Basketball

Associated Press

Southern California guard Boogie Ellis (5) celebrates after scoring during the first half against Washington State, Thursday, in Los Angeles. Ellis scored 23 in USC’s 80-70 victory.

 

 Mark J. Terrill

LOS ANGELES — Boogie Ellis scored 17 of his 23 points in the second half to offset a big night by Washington State’s Mouhamed Gueye and Southern California pulled away late for an 80-70 victory on Thursday night.

Ellis hit 5 of 9 from 3-point range, adding five rebounds and four assists for the Trojans (16-6, 8-3 Pac-12 Conference). Drew Peterson finished with 20 points, six rebounds and four assists. Peterson sank 8 of 13 shots, including 3 of 6 from beyond the arc. Tre White made 6 of 9 shots and scored 14.

