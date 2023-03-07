Arizona St USC Basketball

Associated Press

USC guard Boogie Ellis (5) shoots over Arizona State guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. during the second half on Saturday in Los Angeles. Ellis scored 28 points in the Trojans’ 68-65 victory.

LOS ANGELES — Boogie Ellis scored 17 of his 28 points in the second half, Tre White added nine of his 13 after halftime and Southern California beat Arizona State 68-65 Saturday night in the regular season finale for both teams.

USC (22-9, 14-6 Pac-12) has won seven straight in its series with the Sun Devils and closed the regular season with wins in five of its last six games.

