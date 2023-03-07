LOS ANGELES — Boogie Ellis scored 17 of his 28 points in the second half, Tre White added nine of his 13 after halftime and Southern California beat Arizona State 68-65 Saturday night in the regular season finale for both teams.
USC (22-9, 14-6 Pac-12) has won seven straight in its series with the Sun Devils and closed the regular season with wins in five of its last six games.
Warren Washington sandwiched a dunk and a layup around a Desmond Cambridge Jr. 3-pointer in a 7-1 run that gave Arizona State an 18-14 lead with 7:55 to play in the first half but the Sun Devils missed their next 12 field-goal attempts as USC used a 15-2 run to take a 29-20 lead into halftime and the Trojans never again trailed.
Ellis hit a 3-pointer and Harrison Hornery followed with a three-point play to give the Trojans a 13-point advantage with 12:51 to play and Ellis scored USC’s first nine points in an 11-2 run that made it 59-45 with six minutes remaining. The Sun Devils scored 19 of the next 25 points to trim their deficit to a point after Frankie Collins hit a 3-pointer and, after Drew Peterson made 1-of-2 free throws at the other end, made a layup with 15 seconds to go.
DJ Horne hit four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points for Arizona State (20-11, 11-9). Collins and Devan Cambridge added 12 points apiece and Washington had 10 points and 11 rebounds. Desmond Cambridge, the team’s leading scorer (13.7 per game), had five points on 1-of-11 shooting, 1 of 9 from behind the arc.
ASU shot 29% (19 of 65) from the field and made just 6 of 28 (21%) from 3-point range.
No. 4 UCLA beats No. 8 Arizona, goes 17-0 at home
LOS ANGELES — Jaime Jaquez Jr. had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 4 UCLA beat eighth-ranked Arizona 81-73 on Saturday night to complete a 17-0 record at home in the teams’ regular-season finale.
Tyger Campbell added 21 points and David Singleton had 17, making a season-best five 3-pointers for the Bruins (27-4, 18-2 Pac-12), who went undefeated at home for the first time since 2006-07. They’ve won 25 in a row at Pauley Pavilion in the nation’s longest active home winning streak.
Jaquez dunked to push UCLA’s lead to 68-54. The Wildcats (25-6, 14-6) weren’t done yet, despite Ažuolas Tubelis playing with four fouls. He scored consecutive baskets and Kylan Boswell hit a 3-pointer to cut Arizona’s deficit to seven points.
But the Bruins put an exclamation point on the victory with six straight points that had the raucous crowd on its feet. Jaquez scored four points in a row, chasing the ball as it rolled down the court, grabbing it and putting it in the basket for a 74-61 lead.
Tubelis scored 16 of his 24 points in the first half for the Wildcats and had 10 rebounds before fouling out in the closing seconds. Also fouling out were Pelle Larsson (10 points) and Kerr Kriisa (13 points).
The Bruins ran off eight straight points coming out of halftime to lead 48-37. Adem Bona’s three-point play launched a 14-6 run that extended their lead to 64-50. Bona picked up his third and fourth fouls during that stretch, while Tubelis did the same for Arizona.
Arizona raced to a 15-4 lead to start the game with Tubelis scoring 10 points. The Bruins shot 1 of 11 while Bona picked up two quick fouls and sat down the rest of the half.
Down 23-14, the Bruins ran off 15 straight points to take their first lead and went ahead 29-23. Jaylen Clark scored seven points in a row and Singleton began and ended the spurt with 3-pointers.
Tubelis got called for his second foul late in the half before the Bruins led 40-37 at the break.
