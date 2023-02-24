USC Colorado Basketball

BOULDER, Colo. — Boogie Ellis scored 21 points and Southern California breezed to an 84-65 victory over Colorado on Thursday night.

Ellis made 7 of 16 shots with two 3-pointers for the Trojans (20-8, 12-5 Pac-12 Conference), who have won three straight. Kobe Johnson had 15 points and seven rebounds, while Reese Dixon-Waters added 15 points and five boards off the bench. Drew Peterson pitched in with 11 points, six rebounds and six assists. Tre White had 10 points and six rebounds.

