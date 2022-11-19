USC Preview Basketball

Associated Press

USC’s Drew Peterson (13), seen in this March 18 file photo, scored 15 points with eight rebounds and 12 assists to lead the Trojans to an 83-74 win over Mount St. Mary’s on Friday.

LOS ANGELES — Boogie Ellis hit four 3-pointers and finished with 19 points, Drew Peterson added 15 points, eight rebounds and a career-high 12 assists and Southern California beat Mount St. Mary’s 83-74 Friday night.

Joshua Morgan made 6 of 7 from the field and finished with career highs of 15 points and 12 rebounds. The 6-foot-11 junior added four blocks for USC (3-1) and has 15 this season.

