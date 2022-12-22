PHOENIX — Boogie Ellis hit four 3-pointers and finished with 19 points, Drew Peterson scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half and Southern California beat Colorado State 73-64 at the Jerry Colangelo Classic on Wednesday night.

Tre White added 10 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals for USC. Reese Dixon-Waters also scored 10 points.

