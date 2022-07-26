NASCAR Pocono Auto Racing

Associated Press

Chase Elliott drives through Turn 1 during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Sunday, in Long Pond, Pa. Elliott finished third, but was awarded first after Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch were disqualified.

Chase Elliott left Pocono Raceway as a third-place finisher and learned when he landed home in Georgia that he had been declared the race winner.

Whether NASCAR’s most popular driver wants to celebrate the victory or not, it’s his — Joe Gibbs Racing declined to appeal the penalties levied by NASCAR that stripped Denny Hamlin of his Pocono win and cost Kyle Busch his runner-up finish.

