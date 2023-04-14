NASCAR Elliott Returns Auto Racing

Associated Press

Chase Elliott looks on during driver introductions before the NASCAR Daytona 500 on Feb. 19 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Elliott will return to the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway after recovering from a leg injury.

 John Raoux

Chase Elliott won’t stop snowboarding or any of the other off-track activities he enjoys, even after an accident in Colorado sidelined NASCAR’s most popular driver with a broken leg.

Elliott will return this weekend at Martinsville Speedway after missing six Cup races with a broken left tibia that he suffered in a March 3 snowboarding accident.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.