NASCAR Pocono Auto Racing

Associated Press

Denny Hamlin (11) celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Sunday, in Long Pond, Pa. Hamlin, however, was disqualified after his car failed inspection, along with runner-up Kyle Busch. Chase Elliott was awarded the win.

LONG POND, Pa. — The siren at the Dawsonville, Georgia, pool hall that sounds whenever Chase Elliott wins a race did indeed go off Sunday night without the hometown star ever leading a lap at Pocono Raceway.

“Winner, winner Joe Gibbs Racing are cheaters!” the Dawsonville Pool Room tweeted.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.