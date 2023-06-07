Stanley Cup Panthers Golden Knights Hockey

Associated Press

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) yells after being hit by Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (second from left) during the second period of Game 2 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, Monday, in Las Vegas.

 John Locher

LAS VEGAS — Matthew Tkachuk lined up Jack Eichel and leveled him with a thunderous open-ice hit that sent him to the ice.

Eichel quickly skated off and retreated to the locker room, for more than a few moments putting a scare into the Vegas Golden Knights late in the second period of Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. Instead of his night being over, Eichel returned for the third period and set up the fifth goal of seven in a rout of the Florida Panthers that put Vegas up 2-0 in the best-of-seven series and two wins away from a championship.

