Twins Rays Baseball

Tampa Bay Times via AP

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Zach Eflin (24) delivers in the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla.

 Ivy Ceballo

The most expensive free agent in Tampa Bay history made a good first impression with the Rays.

Zach Eflin struck out three of four Minnesota Twins batters on Thursday in his first spring training start, a game played at Tropicana Field. The right-hander signed a $40 million, three-year contract during the offseason, the most money the Rays have given to a free agent.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.