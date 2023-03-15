All-America Basketball

Associated Press

Purdue center Zach Edey (15) gets a dunk over Davidson forward David Skogman (left) and forward Sean Logan in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Dec. 17, in Indianapolis. Edey and Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis have given the Big Ten Conference a third straight year with multiple first-team Associated Press All-America picks. Edey was the lone unanimous pick in results released Tuesday.

 Michael Conroy

Purdue’s Zach Edey and Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis have given the Big Ten Conference a third straight year with multiple first-team Associated Press All-America picks, while Kansas had a second straight first-teamer in Jalen Wilson.

The 7-foot-4, 305-pound Edey appeared on all 58 ballots as a first-team selection from AP Top 25 voters as the lone unanimous pick in results released Tuesday.

