LANCASTER — The Eastside girls volleyball team rebounded from Tuesday’s five-set Golden League loss with a straight-set victory at Antelope Valley on Thursday.
The Lions won 25-3, 25-14, 25-13.
“They played great as a team, but the underclassmen really took it in for the win,” Eastside coach Steve Miller said about his team.
Eastside (1-1 GL) will play host to Quartz Hill on Tuesday.
The Antelopes (1-7, 0-2) play at Highland on Tuesday.
Highland 3, Littlerock 0
PALMDALE — The Highland girls volleyball team defeated Littlerock 25-10, 25-10, 25-15 in a Golden League match on Thursday.
It was the Bulldogs’ first league win after falling to Knight in a close five sets on Tuesday.
Highland (6-8, 1-1 GL) will play host to Antelope Valley on Tuesday.
The Lobos (1-1 GL), who suffered their first loss of the season, play host to Palmdale on Thursday.
Santa Clarita Christian 3, Lancaster Baptist 0
SANTA CLARITA — The Lancaster Baptist girls volleyball team lost to Santa Clarita Christian 25-6, 25-9, 25-11 in a Heritage League match on Thursday.
The Eagles, who fell to 2-2 overall and 0-1 in league, play host to Trinity Classical Academy in another league match today.
Girls Golf
Quartz Hill 228, Knight DNF, Eastside DNF
PALMDALE – The Quartz Hill girls golf team opened Golden League play with victories over shorthanded Knight and Eastside at Desert Aire Golf Course on Thursday. Highland was also scheduled for the match, but did not field any players.
Knight and Eastside fielded just two golfers apiece and did not have enough members for a team score.
The Royals shot 228 with Kylie Warner leading the way with a 37.
Samantha Redifer followed with a 43 for Quartz Hill, while Terry Mueller shot 48 and Sabrina Redifer and Rylin Raposas each shot 50.
Cathy Ugale shot 68 for the Hawks, while teammate Addison Johnson had a 70.
Eastside golfers Danielle Nunez and Thuriah Khan each shot 70.
