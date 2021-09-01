LANCASTER — The Eastside girls volleyball team lost its Golden League opener in five sets to Lancaster on the road on Tuesday.
The two teams went back in forth until the Eagles sealed the victory in the fifth set, 25-23, 18-25, 25-16, 18-25, 15-7.
Lancaster improved to 4-0 overall and 1-0 in league. The Eagles will play at perennial league champion Quartz Hill on Thursday.
Eastside (0-2, 0-1) will play at Antelope Valley on Thursday.
Knight 3, Highland 2
PALMDALE — The Knight girls volleyball team pulled out a tight, five-set victory over Highland to open Golden League play on Tuesday.
The first four sets were won by two points, while the Hawks won the fifth set by four points in their 24-26, 25-23, 26-24, 25-27, 15-11 victory.
The Hawks, who improved to 2-5 overall and 1-0 in league, play at Palmdale on Thursday.
Highland (5-8, 0-1) plays host to Littlerock on Thursday.
Littlerock 3, Antelope Valley 0
LITTLEROCK — The Littlerock girls volleyball team opened its season with a Golden League victory over Antelope Valley, 25-23, 25-14, 25-10, on Tuesday.
It was the Golden League opener for both teams.
Antelope Valley, which fell to 1-6 and 0-1 in league, hosts Eastside on Thursday, while Littlerock (1-0, 1-0) plays at Highland on Thursday.
Windward 3, Paraclete 1
LANCASTER — The Paraclete girls volleyball team lost to Windward, 24-26, 25-11, 25-19, 25-13, in the Gold Coast League opener for both squads on Tuesday.
Windward improved to 3-4 overall and 1-0 in league.
Paraclete, which fell to 4-5 overall and 0-1 in league, will play host to Viewpoint on Thursday.
Santa Clarita Christian 3, Desert Christian 0
LANCASTER — The Desert Christian girls volleyball team lost to Santa Clarita Christian, 25-10, 25-7, 25-11, in the Heritage League opener on Tuesday.
Ashley McCommas recorded six digs and two aces on eight serves for the Knights (0-4, 0-1 Heritage League).
Desert Christian plays host to Vasquez next Tuesday.
