Eastside edges past Highland in key victory

LANCASTER — The Eastside boys soccer team kept its playoff hopes alive with one match remaining in the regular season.
The fifth-place Lions defeated fourth-place Highland 2-1 on Tuesday night at Eastside High School, preventing the Bulldogs from clinching the fourth and final guaranteed playoff spot in the Golden League.
Eastside (4-8-6, 4-5-4) will play at seventh-place Knight on Thursday in the regular season finale, while Highland (5-6-2, 5-6-2) will host third-place Palmdale on Thursday.
“They played real good,” Eastside coach Jorge Vega said. “They showed up to play today. Nothing less was expected from them today. They knew how important this game was to continue and now we have to bring it to Pete Knight on Thursday.
“I’m very proud of them. They showed up to play today and the results showed.”
Eastside controlled most of the match and outshot Highland for the first 65 minutes.
Eastside freshman Omari Rodriguez scored the first of his two goals in the 24th minute, on a chip shot from 5 yards off a corner kick by junior Adrian Hernandez.
“Amazing,” a speechless Rodriguez said after the match. “I don’t even know. It means a lot.
“It felt really good. We did good.”
Rodriguez was unable to capitalize on an opportunity in the 12th minute, with Highland junior goalie Jose Figueroa making a save.
Eastside quickly added to its 1-0 halftime lead in the first minute of the second half, as Rodriguez scored again to give the Lions a 2-0 lead.
“That was a much-needed goal, because, if not, the results would have been different,” Vega said.
It proved to be the winning goal, as the Lions missed on several attempts in the second half.
Eastside senior Roberto Gonzalez had a shot on a free kick from 35 yards saved in the 51st minute. Eastside freshman Isaiah Ortega had a shot from 15 yards saved by Figueroa in the 60th minute.
It was shortly after that shot that Highland picked up the tempo and made a dramatic push offensively.
“I don’t think they did bad,” Highland assistant coach Barry Cobb said. “We just didn’t give full energy until the last, probably, 15 minutes of the game. I just got to tell them it requires that play all game long. Eastside has always been a creeper school. They creep up on you in the second half. It’s always been that way as long as I can remember and they will fight til the end. That’s who Eastside is. You cannot take them for granted. They are beating big teams now, tying them and winning. They deserved to win tonight. Congratulations to their seniors on senior night.
“But, we’ve still got Thursday and that’s what it’s coming down to. That’s the beauty of the game. On any given day, somebody can change a spot. It will come down to Thursday and one of us is going to CIF and it’s going to be us.”
While the Bulldogs had several shots on goal starting in the 71st minute, they didn’t score until stoppage time, when junior Jesus Flores chipped in a loose ball in front of the Eastside goal.
There was a delay after the goal as players were pushing following the goal.
“We played all right,” Eastside sophomore goalie Edwin Lopez said. “During the last five minutes, we could have done better. We were getting sloppy and too comfortable I think. We just could have fixed it up more. It could have looked cleaner.
“It felt like I had to be on my toes a lot. I had to be on full attention and on my toes and be ready for the shot. Just controlling my breathing and being ready for the shot.”
Highland had two more shots in the final minutes, as Flores’ chip shot from a pass from sophomore Anthony Oliva was deflected out of bounds.
Figueroa moved up on a corner kick by Flores and had a header go wide right. The Bulldogs were unable to get a shot off a free kick from 45 yards by Figueroa on the last attempt of the game.
There were 10 minutes of stoppage time, as the referee stopped the clock multiple times in the second half to talk to both head coaches after yellow cards were issued.
“They had a good push the last 10 minutes of the game,” Vega said of Highland. “We kept telling our boys we practice the seven-minute drill with them and we kept reminding them ‘Seven-minute drill. Seven-minute drill.’ But we weren’t aware of how much time was left on the clock because the ref continued to stop the clock and every time we would ask him how much time, he wouldn’t give it to us. We just continued pushing, putting that in their heads. I was expecting a whistle at one point from the ref to end the game, but the ref continued. I think that had to do with their performance the last 10 minutes.”
Lopez made a save on a shot by Highland sophomore Leonardo Gomez from 20 yards in the 71st minute.
Lopez made his best save in the 73rd minute, making a leaping deflection to his right on a shot by Highland senior Jakob Rodriguez Katz from 12 yards.
Lopez made another save, in traffic, on the ensuing corner kick by Highland junior Raul Santana. Lopez collided with a player on the save and hit the ground.
“It means a lot to us, because we can really make the playoffs with it, so it means a lot,” said Lopez, a first-year varsity player. “This win means a lot, especially because it’s our senior night.”
A Highland defender deflected a shot off a corner kick in stoppage time.
Omari Rodriguez credited the defense for holding the lead at the end.
“Defending and holding in the back,” Rodriguez said of the final 10 minutes. “Just keep defending and having the ball for us more.”
Highland won the first meeting against Eastside on Dec. 16, 2-0.
“It’s going to come down to Thursday night,” Cobb said. “One of us is moving on on Thursday night.”
Cobb specifically congratulated Eastside senior Jason Palacios.
“Shout out to Jason. He’s a great kid,” Cobb said. “Hope he enjoys the rest of his senior year. I don’t want them to move on, but he’s a great kid. Nice job to Jason and Eastside. Well done tonight.”
Highland lost to Palmdale in the first meeting, 3-0, on Jan. 11 in the first match after the Christmas break, while Eastside defeated Knight 1-0 on Jan. 11.
The CIF-Southern Section playoff brackets will be released on Saturday.
