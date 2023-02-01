 Skip to main content
Boys Soccer | Golden League | Eastside 2, Highland 1

Eastside edges past Highland in key victory

Lions are on hunt for playoff spot

LANCASTER — The Eastside boys soccer team kept its playoff hopes alive with one match remaining in the regular season.

The fifth-place Lions defeated fourth-place Highland 2-1 on Tuesday night at Eastside High School, preventing the Bulldogs from clinching the fourth and final guaranteed playoff spot in the Golden League.

