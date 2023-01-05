Eastside boys basketball routs Canoga Park

The Eastside boys basketball team improved to 16-2 on the season, Wednesday, with a 68-28 rout over host Canoga Park.
Makael Carter led the Lions with 21 points, Amir Johnson and Chris Jackson followed with 12 points apiece and Deangelo Riley added eight points.
Eastside plays at Rosamond on Saturday, and returns to Golden League play next week.
The Lions are currently in first place in the league with a 6-0 record and will try to hold on to sole possession of first when they play host to Knight on Wednesday.
— Paraclete 3, La Salle 1
— Paraclete 5, La Salle 1
