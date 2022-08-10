Earning accolades

The Rosamond boys soccer team won the High Desert League title with an undefeated 12-0-2 record and earned several all-league accolades, along with California City, Desert and Boron this past season.
Roadrunners junior Randy Figueroa was named the league’s MVP. The forward led his team with 17 goals and 11 assists.
“It felt really good being the MVP of our league,” Figueroa said. “I put in the work day in and day out knowing something would pay off.
“I want to thank my teammates for pushing me to be at my best. Our season was great overall.”
The Roadrunners lost a tough, well-played game 1-0 to Monache in the first round of the CIF-Central Section Division V playoffs.
Rosamond senior Roman Gordiano and junior Isaias Cibrian joined Figueroa on the first team, while juniors Ricardo Robles and Jorge Balderes were named to the second team. Senior Angel Murillo earned an honorable mention and senior Kaleb Baladrez was named to the All-Academic Team.
Gordiano recorded 71 saves with 27 goals allowed and seven shutouts in 1,400 minutes at goalkeeper. He also scored a goal and recorded three assists when he wasn’t goaltending.
Cibrian scored 10 goals with nine assists for the Roadrunners, while Robles picked up six goals and five assists and Balderes had 11 goals and seven assists. Balderes also spent time in the goal, allowing two goals with four saves and one shutout in 120 minutes.
California City finished sixth in the High Desert League and had one player named to each team, as did eighth-place Boron and seventh-place Desert had three players honored.
Senior midfielder/defender Duncan Robertson was named to the first team for the Ravens, scoring 13 goals with seven assists. Senior midfielder Nathaniel Camacho led Cal City with 22 goals and five assists and was named to the second team.
Cal City freshman midfielder/defender Baylian Gonzales was named as an honorable mention and junior midfielder/defender Austin Toomer was named to the All-Academic Team. Gonzales scored one goal and had four steals on defense, while Toomer had a goal and an assist and two steals.
Desert senior forward Eli Breen earned first-team honors, leading the Scorpions with 14 goals and 10 assists, while senior Elisio Lopez was named to the second team after scoring six goals with five assists.
Desert freshman striker Christopher Van Norden earned an honorable mention after recording eight goals and one assist.
Boron senior Michael Roberson was named to the first team, while senior teammate Mykel McClendon earned second-team honors, senior Juventino Flores earned an honorable mention and Matthew Pineda was named to the All-Academic Team.
Boron’s stats were unavailable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.