Boys Soccer | All-High Desert League 2021-22

Earning accolades

Rosamond MVP Randy Figueroa

Courtesy of Jeanette Van Norden

Rosamond junior Randy Figueroa (2) tries to control the ball against Desert earlier this year. Figueroa scored 17 goals and recorded 11 assists for the High Desert League champion Roadrunners, earning league MVP honors.

The Rosamond boys soccer team won the High Desert League title with an undefeated 12-0-2 record and earned several all-league accolades, along with California City, Desert and Boron this past season.

Roadrunners junior Randy Figueroa was named the league’s MVP. The forward led his team with 17 goals and 11 assists.

