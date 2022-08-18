LANCASTER – It seemed as if Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde showed up on both sides of the net.
Neither team could really take control, but you got the sense that the one team that could hold the slightest bit of momentum would win.
Unfortunately, one team had to lose.
Boron erased a 2-1 deficit by rallying to win the final two sets to defeat AV High with a 22-25, 25-11, 13-25, 25-17, 15-8 two-hour thriller over the ‘Lopes, Wednesday evening at AV High.
So how were the Bobcats able to pull out the victory?
“Our coach was going to make us run if we kept messing up,” Boron’s Yazmin Page said with a bit of a laugh. “We had some rough times throughout the match, but I thought we did well overall. We stuck together (through adversity). We were able to keep our heads in the game.”
Page led all hitters with 11 kills and finished with three blocks. Teammate Hailey Davis had eight kills and Kaili York added six. Payton Fox chipped in with four kills. Kelly Guardado led AV High (0-1) with eight kills. Nyla Ceniceros added five kills and Breanna Alcazar and Yazmin Garcia Cabrales chipped in with three each.
AV High had a seemingly comfortable lead in the first set 14-7. The Bobcats (2-0), which defeated Vasquez a night earlier in four sets, rallied on Bella Job’s serve to win 12 consecutive points and take a 19-14 lead.
A service error by Job stopped the bleeding as the ‘Lopes trailed 19-15. Annalaine Garcia reeled off six consecutive points of her own as AV High regained the lead 21-19. The Bobcats recaptured the lead in the topsy turvy set, 22-21, but Jasmine Arrizon was able to serve out the set for the ‘Lopes.
AV High must’ve forgot it had two more sets to win because it entered the second set half asleep. The Bobcats took complete advantage of the ‘Lopes lethargy. Boron won nine of the first 10 points and 16 of the first 19 to take complete control, 16-3. During the second set Boron used runs of 8-0, 7-0 and 5-0.
“I think so far we’re doing a lot better than expected. Today when we got down, we were able to pick each other up,” Davis said. “We still need to work on getting on our toes and moving more, but our communication was there. It’s good to go five sets with a good team, more than going five with a not so good team.”
Much like AV High did in the second set, the Bobcats fell into their own trance in the third set. AV High built a 10-4 lead including three aces from Franco. She finished with six aces overall. The ‘Lopes extended their lead to 19-8 and never looked back.
“Once we saw our lead going down our motivation went down. In the beginning we hyped each other up, but our energy slowly went down. I think we got a little nervous when we went into the fifth set,” Guardado said. “We know we were only playing to 15 points and other sets we had more chances. It’s only our first match and we have along way to go. I saw we did some good things out there.”
The ‘Lopes jumped out to a 5-3 lead, but service errors which plagued AV High in the previous four sets, haunted it in the fifth as it had four in the final frame.
“We just had too many hitting and service errors,” AV High head coach Ed Campbell said.
The ‘Lopes trimmed the lead to 10-8, but Boron closed the show after winning the final five points, the final point coming on a hitting error by AV High.
“There were times when we didn’t trust each other. I think we have to work on our trust and communication,” Franco said. “We still played hard and had a lot of fun. It’s our first game and we have a lot more to give.”
