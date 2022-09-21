Early key victory

QUARTZ HILL — The Highland and Lancaster girls tennis teams showed Tuesday that the top of the Golden League is a little more crowded this season.
The Eagles knocked off the reigning Golden League champions 11-7 in a highly competitive match at Quartz Hill High School.
Lancaster’s doubles teams won seven of nine matches to lead the Eagles to victory.
“Overall, I am very impressed with the level of performance of all my doubles,” Lancaster coach David Garcia said. “How they come out here with such energy — the energy is what makes a big difference and I think that’s what we came in with more than Highland did and that was our goal coming into this. … My doubles showed just tremendous effort today and execution.”
The highlight was a sweep from the No. 3 doubles team of Lucy Chaney and Jacky Obregon. The duo won their first and last sets both by a score of 6-2 and pulled out a 7-5 upset of Highland’s No. 1 team in their second set of the day.
“Those are two players that play very relaxed,” Garcia said. “They don’t really mind the pressure and that’s what helps them. Those girls are very talented and just grinders, so I think they’ll be able to do this all throughout league.”
No. 1 Belen Rodriguez and Kaelin Vasquez won two sets, 6-3, 6-1, for the Eagles, while No. 2 Amy Park and Sara Stringfield also won two sets, 6-3, 6-1.
But it was Genesis Vasquez at No. 3 singles that clinched the 10th point and the victory for Lancaster with a 6-4 win in her final match after coming close in her first two sets.
“I feel like if you just keep going, you just have to have motivation,” she said. “Also, I had my team members out there cheering for me, so there was nothing to lose, basically.”
She played well all day and progressively improved as she lost her first set 6-4 and her second set 7-5 before finally pulling out the victory in her third set.
“I’m very proud of Gene,” Garcia said. “No matter what the score, I saw her fighting. … She just never gives up and is just always such a positive attitude. She’s honestly the heart of this team, because her positivity kind of radiates through the whole team.”
Genesis was excited to see her grandmother come to watch her play during her second set against Highland No. 1 singles player Isabella Bravo. Her smile stretched wide across her face as she greeted her grandma.
“I was so happy,” she said with a laugh. “I feel like it did (help me).”
She was proud of all of her teammates for pulling out the team victory.
“I love my team,” Genesis said. “I’m so proud that they even stuck through. Even though there were some losses, they still stuck through. … I’m just ready to keep going. I’m gonna grind.”
Cleo Wang, a transfer student from Burbank High, swept her three sets, 6-1, 6-0, 6-0, at No. 1 singles for the Eagles.
“I feel pretty good about them,” she said about her matches. “My first match, I was a little not in the game yet, but after that I was pretty much set.”
Wang, who took a break from tennis last year, said she was welcomed immediately by her new teammates.
“Everyone’s really nice,” she said. “Even though I’m new, I’m pretty accepted into the team.”
She’s been enjoying her return to the courts.
“It’s been pretty fun,” Wang said.
Highland won five of nine singles sets as Bravo won two sets, 7-5, 6-2, after a loss to Wang in her first set.
“She’s definitely a challenge,” Bravo said of Wang. “She’s one of the players that we’re not really used to seeing in the AV. So it took awhile to get used to her hitting. She’s a good player overall.”
Despite the loss, Bravo said she was happy with her effort.
“I feel proud,” she said. “I feel very confident that I did well, proud of my playing. It’s just the beginning of the season, so that was pretty good.”
The senior team captain was also pleased with her team as they continue to grow.
“The whole team, we’re just working on getting stronger,” Bravo said. “I feel confident in us. All of our positions, we’re strong players mentally and physically. I think we’re a really good team, I’m proud of my team.”
Annalyn Orlanda also won two sets, 6-3, 6-4, at No. 3 singles for the Bulldogs, while No. 2 Alondra Jimenez won a 6-2 set.
“It was a tough match for us mentally,” Highland coach Matt Winck said. “I think we’ve just got to get a little stronger mentally. … But the girls fought. I think they had fun.”
Highland’s Melody Melendez and Ariana Valiente won a 6-3 set at No. 1 doubles, while No. 2 Isabel Ortiz and Giselle Reyes also won a 6-3 set.
“I think we both had maybe some newer players at doubles,” Winck said. “Doubles is a tough game to learn as a beginner, too, because we have about three beginners that picked it up this year. We’re trying to recoup from last year a little bit.
“But I think we have a high ceiling. I think by the time we play again, I think we’re going to be ready. I think it’s going to be a lot closer.”
The Bulldogs didn’t get many opportunities to play in the preseason as two of their matches were canceled because of the extreme heat wave earlier this month. They have three players who are new to tennis, who might have benefitted from that extra experience.
“I think we have a lot of room to grow, because we do have a lot of newer girls,” Winck said. “They are coming along. We had to cancel a lot of preseason matches because of the heat and that kind of really hurt.”
Highland plays Palmdale on Thursday and has another big match against Quartz Hill next Tuesday. They will look to keep improving throughout the first round of league play before facing the Eagles again.
“Now we know how (Lancaster’s) players play, but, of course, they know how we play now, too,” Bravo said. “But, overall, I’m confident in my team.”
Lancaster doesn’t play again until taking on Antelope Valley on Monday at AVC. But the Eagles know the next time they face the Bulldogs, they’ll be tough to beat again.
“We’re going to be ready. Highland is going to come out twice as hard, I know that,” Garcia said. “I have a lot of respect for their school and their athletics program.
“Our athletic department at our school with Ms. (Nicole) Williford has been tremendous with support. The girls feel it. So when you have admin that’s just pushing to want us to be better, the girls are just pumped. I think that’s what has been missing for the past few years.”
