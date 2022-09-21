 Skip to main content
Girls Tennis | Golden League: Lancaster 11, Highland 7

Early key victory

QUARTZ HILL — The Highland and Lancaster girls tennis teams showed Tuesday that the top of the Golden League is a little more crowded this season.

The Eagles knocked off the reigning Golden League champions 11-7 in a highly competitive match at Quartz Hill High School.

