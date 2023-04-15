Ducks Eakins Out Hockey

Associated Press

Anaheim Ducks coach Dallas Eakins react to a call during the third period of the team’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Feb. 21, in Tampa, Fla. Eakins will not return to the Anaheim Ducks after four consecutive losing seasons, the team announced Friday.

IRVINE — Dallas Eakins was the Anaheim Ducks’ coach during the worst four-year stretch in franchise history. Although Pat Verbeek knows Eakins is far from solely responsible, the general manager is ready to continue his rebuilding project with a new voice behind the bench.

Eakins will not return to the Ducks after four consecutive losing seasons, the team announced Friday. One day after Anaheim finished in last place in the overall NHL standings at 23-47-12, Verbeek said the Ducks won’t renew Eakins’ contract, which expired at the end of this season.

