LANCASTER — The Lancaster boys soccer team defeated Eastside 3-2 in the Golden League opener on Wednesday at Lancaster High School.
Emilio Gonzalez scored two goals for the Eagles (2-0-0, 1-0-0), both in the second half to break a 1-1 halftime score, as well as finishing with an assist.
Matthew Diaz scored the first goal for Lancaster, in the 21st minute, to tie the game and Kyle Willey and Eduardo Flores both had one assist apiece for the Eagles.
Eastside scored its goals in the 20th and 72nd minutes, scoring the first goal on a corner kick.
Lancaster goalie Oscar Flores had three saves in 80 minutes.
Boys Soccer
Littlerock 6,
Antelope Valley 0
LITTLEROCK — The Littlerock boys soccer team defeated Antelope Valley 6-0 in the Golden League opener at Littlerock High School on Wednesday.
Littlerock sophomore Adrian Mota scored two goals for the Lobos and seniors Derick Romero, Alex Araiza and Jose Solano all had one goal apiece, as did Littlerock freshman Adrian Alvarez. Romero, Araiza and Solano also had one assist apiece, as did senior Martin Barranco Luna and sophomore Ricardo Morales Navarro.
The Lobos had 13 shots on goal.
Littlerock senior goalie Felipe Ramos had two saves for the shutout.
“Lobos had a great game,” Littlerock coach Gloria Meza said. “We worked cohesively as a team. The boys are showing their potential for this season and we will continue working hard.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.