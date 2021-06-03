LANCASTER — There was no special blueprint for Lancaster on how to beat Portola. Even a non-basketball fan knew what the game plan was.
Use its size advantage over the much smaller Bulldogs.
The visitors from Irvine didn’t have one starter taller than 5-feet-4. The Eagles on the other hand had every starter over 5-feet-4.
Mix the two together and the results were obvious.
Lancaster exploited Portola’s height deficiency and used its significant size advantage to easily win its second round Division 3AA playoff game, 52-39, Tuesday night at Lancaster High School.
“We knew they would be fast and we knew we would see pressure,” Eagles head coach Jessica Morrison said. “We just had to stay calm. I am so beyond pleased with our effort.”
In Portola’s (12-3) opening round victory against Cerritos, guard Allyson Tabayoyong drained nine 3-pointers en route to 39 points. On Tuesday, Tabayoyong’s stat line read five points and no 3-pointers.
Credit Lancaster’s stingy defense including stopper’s Life Windham and Mea Madison.
The Bulldogs knew they wouldn’t be able to pound the ball inside so they attempted what they do best, the 3-point shot. However, that plan was spoiled as they shot only 2-of-19 in the first half and connected on only two points in the second quarter as Lancaster led 27-11 at halftime.
The Eagles defense held the Bulldogs to 7-of-36 from beyond the arc for the game and many of those seven came in garbage time when the game was already out of reach.
“We knew it was going to be a tough game, but we were ready. We worked so well as a team, but we were a little sloppy in the second half,” Lancaster’s Kristin Lopez said. “I think we got a little tired. We know that we have things to work on, like missed layups.”
The Eagles missed several easy shots underneath the basket, however, Rayshanti McNeal-Price was always there to clean up for Lancaster. Still the Eagles were able to outrebound Portola because of the size and had several second, third and fourth chance opportunities. Lopez and Morrison said Lancaster must clean that up because they may not get those opportunities in later rounds.
“We have to finish better,” Morrison said.
McNeal-Price led all scorers with 18 points, including eight in the third quarter. Lopez finished with 12 points and teammate Chanay Samuel added eight.
The Eagles (14-1) led 18-11 in the second quarter and put their foot on the gas after saying “enough is enough”. McNeal-Price hit an easy bucket, followed by a shot off the glass by Shaniya Sinclair. McNeal-Price followed that up with a steal and easy layup and Lopez capped the 9-0 run with a 3-pointer, which ignited the partisan crowd.
“It was all about executing the game plan. Everybody had a job and everybody did their job,” McNeal-Price said. “This was a good victory for us. It was good to get the jitters out of the way.”
The sixth-seeded Eagles took full advantage in the third quarter after Madison tossed a full-court pass to Samuel for the easy two giving her team a 35-17 lead. Later in the quarter, Lancaster had four opportunities to finish and finally McNeal-Price converted to extend the lead to 39-18.
Lancaster’s gift for moving on a quarterfinal matchup with No. 8 La Quinta (12-3) and its 6-foot-3 superstar Emma Svoboda. It will be a tall order to stop Svoboda as the Oklahoma-bound junior is averaging 24 points, 17 rebounds, 3½ assists, 3½ blocks and two steals per game.
The game will be on Friday at 7pm at Lancaster High School.
