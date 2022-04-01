Eagles sweep Royals for first time in history

QUARTZ HILL — The Lancaster boys tennis team defeated a much-improved Quartz Hill squad 13-5 to start the second round of Golden League play on Thursday.
“I’m very proud of their performance today,” Lancaster coach David Garcia said. “They managed to be able to clutch out the matches that they were supposed to and even more.”
It was the first time in school history that the Eagles have defeated the Royals twice in one season. The two teams split matches when Garcia played at Lancaster.
“I’m proud of the fact they were able to accomplish something I wasn’t able to do with my team, which is beat Quartz Hill twice in a season,” Garcia said. “It’s a very proud moment for me as a coach.”
Some of the most exciting matches of the day were the final three doubles sets as each team loudly cheered on their teammates.
The Eagles’ No. 2 doubles team of Nick Sanchez and Cooper Larson were in danger of losing their undefeated record as they trailed Quartz Hill’s No. 3 squad of Nicolas Epling and Marcus Gonzalez, 5-2, in the final set.
But the duo fought back for a 7-5 victory.
“It’s comeback Coop, it’s in the name,” Sanchez said.
Added Larson: “The thing is, he said this at an earlier match, but failure is a chance to begin again more intelligently and it’s recognizing what you’re doing wrong so you can correct it and improve. I think that was a lot of what happened. We analyzed what we were doing wrong and managed to correct it.”
Sanchez and Larson started using better angles on their shots, picking up several winners along the way, including on match point.
Part of what helped them was a good talking to from Garcia when they were down.
“It’s like cold water,” Larson said. “It helps you kind of focus and analyze, yeah, we’re losing pretty bad here.”
The other part was loud cheering from their teammates who were already done with their matches and their team managers.
“It definitely made me feel good,” Sanchez said.
They were more than happy to keep their undefeated record intact, winning their other matches 7-5 and 6-4.
“I’m proud,” Sanchez said. “But I definitely don’t think we don’t deserve it. We put in the work.”
The Eagles’ No. 1 doubles team of Charles Liggins and Fabio Iqbal also swept their sets, 6-1, 6-3, 6-4, while the No. 3 team of Landon Donahue-Black and Emanuel Rubalcava won a 6-1 set.
“My doubles is what really surprised me today,” Garcia said. “They came out ready to play. … I emphasized to doubles that they needed to win today. With the way I speak to them and the way I really bring my passion out to them, they feel it and they really portray it on the court.
“The atmosphere today was probably the best I’ve ever seen it since I’ve been coaching the last two years.”
At No. 1 singles, Lancaster’s Aaron Meas picked up a 6-4, 6-0, 6-1 sweep, while Gabriel Perey won 6-1, 6-0, 6-4.
Freshman Kolbe Adams had a tough first two matches, falling to Meas 6-4 and Perey 6-0, but came back for a 6-0 win over Lancaster’s Jesse Dent.
“In my first match against their No. 1 player, I was pretty happy with my performance,” Adams said. “The second match, I got bagled.”
Adams said he has felt his own improvement throughout the season.
“Mainly just targeting the back corners of the court and the sides. Shot placement, mainly,” he said.
Sophomore team captain Minh Hoang also had losses to Meas and Perey, but defeated Dent 6-0.
“Personally, I felt rather disappointed, because statistically I didn’t do as good last time and also my play style was exactly the best,” Hoang said. “I was making a lot of unforced errors. But, overall, I’d say I did OK, better than average and I at least got a win against their No. 3 singles, even though I lost to their 1 and 2.”
Brian Kim also picked up a 6-2 victory in singles for the Royals.
Quartz Hill’s No. 1 doubles team of Diego Caceres and Daniel Campos-Pena, won their last match of the day, 6-4, over Donahue-Black and Rubalcava, who fought back from a 4-1 deficit.
Syed Islam and Noah Brand won a 6-3 set for the Royals at No. 2 doubles.
“The young guys are soaking it up really good,” Quartz Hill co-coach Victor Beck said. “It’ll be interesting to see where they’re at in a couple of years. They’re working, they’re learning. Many of these guys, this is their introduction to tennis. They haven’t played before, so it’s exciting watching them progress.”
The Quartz Hill coaches are proud of how far their young team has come since losing to Lancaster 16-2 in their first match of the year.
“They played a lot better today,” Quartz Hill co-coach Jose Guerrero said.
The two teams continue the second round of league play next week on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.